Sheffield Wednesday: You dived ... Owls defender Daniel Pudil’s blast at Swansea’s Luciano Narsingh

Daniel Pudil has accused Swansea City forward Luciano Narsingh of diving to try to win a penalty in Sheffield Wednesday’s FA Cup stalemate at Hillsborough.

Narsingh went down under a challenge from Morgan Fox in the box three minutes after half-time but referee Paul Tierney waved play on.

Daniel Pudil up against Swansea's Luciano Narsingh

Owls defender Pudil, who was lucky not be penalised for pushing over Tammy Abraham in the six-yard area in the first half, told The Star: “It was a clear dive. He (Morgan) didn’t even touch him. He didn’t even want to go for the ball. Narsingh just pushed the ball in front of him and he dived. He waited for the whistle but I think even he knew that because he stood up and carried on.”

A replay added another fixture to Wednesday’s busy schedule but Pudil was pleased with the team’s performance against Premier League opposition.

“We tried to play football,” he said. “I thought we were the better side and deserved to win. We didn’t create so many clear-cut chances but I thought it was a brilliant game over the 90 minutes. I think the fans enjoyed the performance. They helped us a lot so it was an encouraging day.”

Cameron Dawson ensured the Owls’ earned a second bite at the cherry, producing a brilliant first-half save to deny Mike van der Hoorn.

Pudil said: “It was a great save by Cammy. Both he and Joe (Wildsmith) are doing well. They are brilliant goalkeepers.”

For more news from Hillsborough click here