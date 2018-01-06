Sheffield Wednesday: ‘You can’t say we let Carlos Carvalhal down’

Have your say

Sheffield Wednesday’s players cannot be accused of letting down former head coach Carlos Carvalhal, midfielder David Jones insists.

Carvalhal left the Owls by mutual consent on Christmas Eve following a seven game run without victory and three straight defeats.

Though players are often accused of shouldering the blame for a manager’s departure, Jones disagrees.

“I wouldn’t say that, no,” he said when asked if the squad had let Carvalhal down. “Results are a collective thing, from everybody involved.

“Whether that’s coaching, players on the pitch, it’s a collective thing.

“I am not trying to not take responsibility. The players have a massive responsibility at this football club, it’s a privilege.

“We need to be living and breathing it on a daily basis.

“But we win, or lose, together. Staff and players – it’s a collective. I wouldn’t single anyone out.”

Wednesday head to Carlisle United in the third round of the FA Cup today.

Owls goalkeeper Jake Kean has joined Grimsby Town on loan for the rest of the season. Since his arrival in the summer of 2016, Kean has failed to make a single senior appearance for Wednesday.

Youngsters Sean Clare and Jordan Thorniley have returned to Hillsborough following loan spells with Gillingham and Accrington Stanley respectively.