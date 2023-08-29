News you can trust since 1887
Sacking sees ex-Sheffield Wednesday, Sheffield United man step in to run National League club with David Stockdale

A former Sheffield United and Sheffield Wednesday man has stepped up from his role as assistant manager to take temporary charge of a non-league side - and will work closely with ex-Owl David Stockdale.

By Alex Miller
Published 29th Aug 2023, 11:19 BST
Updated 29th Aug 2023, 11:34 BST

York City announced the sacking of Mikey Morton on Tuesday morning, confirming that they have offered him an internal role.

The managerial vacancy has been filled on a caretaker basis by Morton’s assistant manager Tony McMahon, who represented both Sheffield clubs in a 17-year playing career.

Full-back McMahon played 68 times for United between 2012 and 2014. In the 2008/09 campaign, he made 15 appearances for Wednesday on loan from Middlesbrough.

On a temporary basis at least, he’ll work closely with recently departed Owl David Stockdale, who took on the unique role of player / head of recruitment at York this summer after his release by the Hillsborough club.

York sit second-bottom of the National League with three draws and three defeats from their first six matches having finished 19th last time out.

Among the names included in the bookies’ snap odds to take the role full-time are former Wednesday man Brian Barry-Murphy (10/1) and Stockdale’s former Owls manager Darren Moore, whose price of 16/1 looks short.

Ex-Blades boss Nigel Adkins is priced further out at 25/1, with former United midfielder Shaun Derry, recently appointed as assistant manager at Wolves, priced at 20/1.