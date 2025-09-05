Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, helped Tunisia take a step closer to reaching the 2026 World Cup on Thursday evening.

Valery was handed a starting berth by Sami Trabelsi this week as the Eagles of Carthage took on Liberia in Tunis, and went on to complete the full 90 minutes of their comfortable 3-0 victory.

It was a win that took the North Africans seven points clear of second-placed Namibia in Group H of CAF’s World Cup qualifiers, though that gap could be shortened this evening when the Brave Warriors face off against Malawi.

A win for Valery at international level

Hazem Mastouri, Ferjani Sassi and Elias Saad were the players on the scoresheet for the hosts as they extended their lead at the top of their group, but they probably should’ve had another chance to score after the Wednesday right back appeared to be brought down in the box - only for the referee to wave away his penalty appeals.

And it would appear that his Owls teammates agree that he should’ve had a spot kick, too, with Ike Ugbo saying on Instagram, ‘Something personal with the ref, broski’ and Barry Bannan replying with simply, ‘So angry’. Jamal Lowe, meanwhile, commented on his footwork - saying just, ‘Feet⚡️’.

Thankfully for Valery and Tunisia, the penalty wasn’t needed, and they can now turn their attentions to their game against Equatorial Guinea on Monday afternoon, a game that - depending on results elsewhere - could see them qualify for the showpiece event in the USA and Mexico next year.

Valery will be hoping to get another start in Malabo, with the defender no doubt desperate to book himself on that flight to North America in a years’ time.

Elsewhere, Bailey Cadamarteri is in the mix to get his first international outing at senior level this evening when Jamaica take on Bermuda as their road to the World Cup continues, with that game due to take place at 11pm UK time.

