Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, made his first international appearance in 15 months in a victory over Burkina Faso on Monday night.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The 26-year-old played 40 times for the Owls, getting seven goals and assists along the way, in his debut campaign in blue and white, and his form towards the end of the season saw him recalled to the Eagles of Carthage side for three games this month.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Prior to last night, Valery last played for Tunisia in January 2024 when he came on in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde, and suffered a blow early into his time with Wednesday after he had to withdraw from their squad that took on Madagascar and Gambia due to an injury. He hasn’t played competitively at international level since September 2023.

Yan Valery started for Tunisia on Monday

Now, though, he’s back in the mix and will be eager to make up for lost time after being named in Sami Trabelsi’s side, starting well this week as he completed the full 90 minutes in Rades as they secured a 2-0 friendly victory over the Stallions. Next they turn their attentions to games against Morocco and Zambia on June 6th and 10th respectively, with Valery no doubt itching to get more international minutes under his belt.

The Tunisian is one of a number of Wednesday players who have received call-ups, with Pierce Charles heading out to team up with Northern Ireland, and both Gabriel Otegbayo and Killian Barrett being named in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. Sean Fusire, meanwhile, has been called up to the Zimbabwe senior side for the first time.