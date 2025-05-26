Sheffield Wednesday defender, Yan Valery, could make his first international appearance in 15 months after getting a Tunisia call-up this week.

The 26-year-old had a solid debut season for the Owls following his move from Angers over the summer, going on to play 40 times in the club’s colours and getting seven goals and assists along the way. His form towards the end of the season has seen him recalled to the Eagles of Carthage side, and he’ll be eager to get back out on the field for his national team as they head into games against Burkina Faso, Morocco and Zambia.

Yan Valery has been named in Tunisia’s squad

Valery last played for Tunisia in January 2024 when he came on in a 2-0 win over Cape Verde, and suffered a blow early into his time with Wednesday after he had to withdraw from their squad that took on Madagascar and Gambia due to an injury. He hasn’t played competitively at international level since September 2023.

Now he’ll be hoping to make up for lost time after being named in Sami Trabelsi’s side alongside the likes of Burnley man, Hannibal, with three matches offering up the opportunity to return to the international stage.

Trabelsi’s side will take on the Stallions, the Atlas Lions and Chipolopolo on June 2nd, 7th, and 10th respectively, and Valery will be itching to get a runout after a long spell away from the setup.

Valery is one of a number of Wednesday players who have received call-ups over the last week or so, with Pierce Charles heading out to team up with Northern Ireland, and both Gabriel Otegbayo and Killian Barrett being named in the Republic of Ireland U21 squad. They’ll all be eager to showcase their quality before returning for preseason at Middlewood Road.