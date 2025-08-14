Hopes remain that influential defender Yan Valery will be able to take part in Sheffield Wednesday’s home clash with Stoke City this weekend - though things are far from certain.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Tunisia international looked in serious discomfort as he hobbled out of a fine performance at Leicester City on Sunday, with fellow defender Gabriel Otegbayo also receiving treatment before he was allowed to continue. Nathaniel Chalobah had already pulled up injured with one expected to keep him out for some time and in a squad as threadbare as Wednesday’s, any further injury worry would be of grave concern.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

An incredibly youthful Owls side conquered Bolton Wanderers on penalties in midweek, with manager Henrik Pedersen praising the efforts of those involved. But big work is required on bolstering a squad that now contains only nine fully-fit players over the age of 21 if they are to sustain the hard work placed into the early stages so far.

Steve Ellis

Speaking post-match from the Toughsheet Stadium, Pedersen admitted he was ‘unsure’ on the availability status of both Valery and Otegbayo and confirmed initial suspicions Chalobah would face another extended period on the side lines. Di’Shon Bernard remains some way from contention as his rehabilitation from a serious knee injury continues.

The Danish coach has made no secret of the need to bring bodies in to bolster numbers in what will once again be a gruelling 46-game season. Asked on whether the performances of the young Owls side at Bolton gave him cause for any calm on that requirement, Pedersen said: “They have proven (it) - against Bolton. But still, to play in the Championship at the top level there is a lot to do, but it was a good step for a lot of the young guys and what they have done tonight.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“We didn't have other possibilities. The game at Leicester was so tough and last time our players had a game with any intensity was May 5. That's more than three months and after you play a game such as this you need regeneration. We did not have the perfect pre-season, so to start players tonight who started at Leicester, it would have been too much risk.”

Your next Sheffield Wednesday read: Why injured Di'Shon Bernard insisted on attending Sheffield Wednesday cup win at Bolton Wanderers