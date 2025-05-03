Breaking

Final Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as many face farewell game against Watford

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 3rd May 2025, 11:37 BST
Danny Röhl has revealed his final Sheffield Wednesday XI for the season as the Owls go up against Watford this afternoon.

Wednesday have made the trip to Vicarage Road as the curtain comes down on their 2024/25 campaign, and for many it will be a final outing in the club’s colours as various contracts come to an end in a couple of months’ time.

Röhl has opted to utilise a number of those players who will be free agents come the start of July, with the likes of Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Smith all given a place from the off over in Hertfordshire.

The Owls’ Championship position won’t alter much regardless of today’s result, but they will be eager to end on a high by hitting the 60-point mark this season, which would be a seven-point improvement on last season’s tally.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, S. Charles, Johnson, Bannan, Windass, Ingelsson, Paterson, Gassama, Smith

Watford XI: Selvik, Pollock, Abankwa, Ngakia, Wiley Louza, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Vata, Kayembe, Doumbia

