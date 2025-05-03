Final Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as many face farewell game against Watford
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Wednesday have made the trip to Vicarage Road as the curtain comes down on their 2024/25 campaign, and for many it will be a final outing in the club’s colours as various contracts come to an end in a couple of months’ time.
Röhl has opted to utilise a number of those players who will be free agents come the start of July, with the likes of Marvin Johnson, Barry Bannan, Josh Windass, Callum Paterson and Michael Smith all given a place from the off over in Hertfordshire.
The Owls’ Championship position won’t alter much regardless of today’s result, but they will be eager to end on a high by hitting the 60-point mark this season, which would be a seven-point improvement on last season’s tally.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, S. Charles, Johnson, Bannan, Windass, Ingelsson, Paterson, Gassama, Smith
Watford XI: Selvik, Pollock, Abankwa, Ngakia, Wiley Louza, Dwomoh, Sissoko, Vata, Kayembe, Doumbia
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.