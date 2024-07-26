Sheffield Wednesday XI v Werder Bremen confirmed as Danny Röhl and Owls wrap up tour
It’s going to be a slightly different encounter today as the two teams play out four lots of 30 minutes at Parkstadion in Zell am Ziller, with Danny Röhl looking to use it as an opportunity to get more minutes into the legs of his players ahead of next month’s opening Championship fixture. There will be a short break between the first and second quarters, then a normal halftime interval and another short break between the third and fourth.
Wednesday were beaten 4-0 in their previous friendly - against RB Salzburg - last week, and while the results don’t really matter at this stage he will no doubt be hoping for better this time around.
Pierce Charles goes straight into the XI after returning from international duty, and there is also a place for Michael Smith and Michael Ihiekwe after they missed the Salzburg fixture.
Here’s how both sides line up:
Sheffield Wednesday - Charles, Palmer, Ihiekwe, Diaby, Bernard, Valentin, Chalobah, Paterson, Johnson, McNeill, Smith
Werder Bremen - Zetterer, Stark, Weiser, Kownacki, Veljkovic, Lynen, Hansen-Aaroen, Agu, Salifou, Topp, Adeh
