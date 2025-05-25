Wednesday have 19 senior players under contract for the 2025/26 campaign at present, while talks are underway with Barry Bannan, Callum Paterson and Akin Famewo about increasing that number to 22. It’s also expected to be a busy summer on the transfer front in an attempt to put together as strong a squad as possible before the games get started again.

Danny Röhl, or whoever ends up in charge should he end up leaving, will still have a mix of older players and younger ones to choose from when preseason begins - however it’s likely that a number of academy players will be asked to take the step up in the early stages until the squad has been fleshed out a bit more.

With all that ind mind, is this the best XI that the Owls could field at present?

1 . Pierce Charles - GK Charles finished the season strongly for the Owls, and it's hard to see him being anything other than number one next season now. | UGC Photo Sales

2 . Yan Valery - RB Valery proved to be a very solid signing for the Owls and enjoyed a good first season, he's most likely the starting right back amongst the squad now. | UGC Photo Sales

3 . Dominic Iorfa - CB Wednesday aren't exactly flush for centre backs, so these positions kind of pick themselves at this point. Iorfa, with all his experience, would definitely start as things are. | UGC / Steve Ellis Photo Sales