Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as Swansea City visit Hillsborough

Sheffield Wednesday take on Swansea City this afternoon, and Henrik Pedersen has named his starting XI for the tie.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls are still searching for their first win of the season as the Swans come to town, and will be hoping to change that this afternoon against a side that have had a very mixed start - winning one, losing one and drawing one so far.

Pedersen was always expected to make wholesale changes after the midweek Carabao Cup win over Leeds United with a side mainly consisting of U21 players, and he’s done just that.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Ethan Horvath and Jamal Lowe are the only ones who retain their spot in the side, with the likes of captain, Barry Bannan, and striker, Bailey Cadamarteri, amongst those that returned to the fold. On the face of it it looks like a back four for Wednesday, like how they set up in the second half of the comeback against Wrexham.

Here’s how the two teams line up...

Sheffield Wednesday vs Swansea City XIs

Wednesday: Horvath, Valery, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, Kobacki, McNeill, J. Lowe, Cadamarteri.

Swansea: Vigouroux, Key, Cabango, Stamenic, Vipotnik, Tymon, Burgess, Franco, Inoussa, Galbraith, Ronald

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join