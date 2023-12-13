News you can trust since 1887
BREAKING
Breaking

Sheffield Wednesday XI - Suspected injury forces Owls star out of Norwich City clash

Sheffield Wednesday will be without Josh Windass when they take on Norwich City this evening.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 13th Dec 2023, 18:46 GMT
 Comment
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The Owls take on the Canaries at Carrow Road as they look to extend their three-game unbeaten run in the Championship and close the gap on those above them in the table. Danny Röhl has made changes to the XI that saw off Stoke City in midweek, swapping out three players who started that fixture at the bet365 Stadium.

Two of those changes appear to be tactical, with both Di'Shon Bernard and Marvin Johnson moving onto the bench in place of Michael Ihiekwe and Anthony Musaba, however there will be concern regarding Windass given that he missed out completely.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Röhl will be asked about the attacker's availability for the next game, against Queens Park Rangers on Saturday, after the game, but for now here is how the two sides line up tonight:

Some prematch reading for your perusal:

Owls have held talks with players who could leave the club in January

Norwich City boss says he 'knows Danny Röhl and coaches well'

Brave decisions at heart of Danny Röhl's Sheffield Wednesday revival

Owls man cheekily hoping to 'upset his family a little bit' at Norwich

Related topics:Norwich CityMichael IhiekweStoke CityQueens Park Rangers