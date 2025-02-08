Sheffield Wednesday XI reveals Owls concern - changes made for West Brom clash

Sheffield Wednesday head into today’s game against West Bromwich Albion without their talisman - and captain - Barry Bannan.

The Star reported in the week that the Owls skipper had picked up a knock and was a doubt for the clash with the Baggies, and now it has been confirmed in Danny Röhl’s XI that he will not be featuring at the Hawthorns.

It means that the Wednesday boss was forced into a change from the XI that started against Luton Town last time out, but Bannan’s absence from the starting group isn’t the only one this afternoon.

Michael Smith has been chosen to lead the line as he gets his first Championship start since the game against Preston North End, while Nathaniel Chalobah also gets the nod against his former club - his last start was in the 4-2 win over Derby County.

For the visitors, new signing Adam Armstrong goes straight into the XI, while former Owl, Joe Wildsmith, starts between the sticks.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Wednesday XI - Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, Bernard, Lowe, Chalobah, Charles, Armstrong, Windass, Gassama, Smith

West Brom XI - Wildsmith, Furlong, Bartley, Heggem, Styles, Mowatt, Molumby, Diangana, Price, Grant, Armstrong