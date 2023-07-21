Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco switches things up in Spain

News you can trust since 1887
Sheffield Wednesday’s XI to face CD Eldense today has been revealed, with Xisco makes a number of changes in Spain.

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann
Published 21st Jul 2023, 08:16 BST
Updated 21st Jul 2023, 09:10 BST

The Owls drew 0-0 with Real Murcia at the very same Pinatar Arena a few days ago, and this morning take on another Spanish outfit before they jet off back to the UK tomorrow.

Xisco has made a host of changes to the XI that started on Tuesday, but there is once again at mix of youth and experience.

The manager has adopted a 4-1-4-1 formation up until now in his first three friendly games in charge, but appears to have switched things up for this game as he adopts a 4-2-3-1 with Vaulks and Bakinson sitting as the holding midfielders behind Bannan.

Here’s how they line up: