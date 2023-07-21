Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as Xisco switches things up in Spain

The Owls drew 0-0 with Real Murcia at the very same Pinatar Arena a few days ago, and this morning take on another Spanish outfit before they jet off back to the UK tomorrow.
Xisco has made a host of changes to the XI that started on Tuesday, but there is once again at mix of youth and experience.
The manager has adopted a 4-1-4-1 formation up until now in his first three friendly games in charge, but appears to have switched things up for this game as he adopts a 4-2-3-1 with Vaulks and Bakinson sitting as the holding midfielders behind Bannan.
Here’s how they line up: