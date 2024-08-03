Strong Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as Leganes visit Hillsborough for Liam Palmer's testimonial

Sheffield Wednesday take on Leganes today, and they have named a strong team for Liam Palmer’s testimonial.

The game is not only a special day for the Owls’ longest-serving current player, but also serves as the final preseason fixture for Danny Röhl’s side before they get their 2024/25 Championship campaign underway against Plymouth Argyle next weekend.

Here’s how the two teams are lining up at S6:

Wednesday: Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Famewo, M. Lowe, Palmer, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Musaba, J. Lowe

Leganes: Juan Soriano, V. Rosier, Sergio G, Lalo, Javi Hernández, Neyou, Cisse, Chicco, Roberto Lopez, Juan Cruz, Miguel

