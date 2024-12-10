Sheffield Wednesday XI revealed as key changes made for Blackburn Rovers clash

Sheffield Wednesday are back in action at Hillsborough this evening as they take on Blackburn Rovers, and their XI has now been revealed.

The Owls are in a solid run of form that has seen them lose just two of their last nine in the Championship going back to mid-October, however they have struggled on home soil having picked up only three victories from 10 in the league since the start of the season.

Barry Bannan’s return is a big one for Wednesday after he missed out on the last game due to suspension, while there is also a return to the XI for Dominic Iorfa after he sat on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Preston North End.

Jamal Lowe leads the line as Michael Smith drops out of the side, and Danny Röhl will be hoping that his side can get back to winning ways up against a team that have won their last four matches.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Wednesday XI - Beadle, Iorfa, Bernard, Lowe, Valery, Charles, Bannan, Johnson, Musaba, Windass, Lowe

Blackburn XI - Pears, Rankin-Costello, Hyam, Batth, Beck, Tronstad, Travis, Dolan, Cantwell, Hedges, Ohasi

