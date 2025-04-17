Wednesday find themselves winless in five as they head over to the bet365 Stadium, and in recent weeks the manager has experimented with a back four and a back five, with neither managing to get them back to winning ways.

There are also injury concerns for the likes of Barry Bannan, Anthony Musaba and Michael Ihiekwe, all of whome are ‘question marks’ for the game against the Potters, and at this stage of the season it remains to be seen whether Röhl would want to risk making anything worse considering the Owls can’t really achieve anything more than a mid-table finish now.

He’s made it clear that he and his side still want to win, though, so there aren’t expected to be any charity decisions handed out to players. With that in mind, is this the strongest Wednesday could go in Stoke?

