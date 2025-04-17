Changes again and injury concerns - A Sheffield Wednesday predicted XI against Stoke City

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 18th Apr 2025, 00:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday are in action on Good Friday as they travel to Stoke City, but what sort of XI will Danny Röhl go for?

Wednesday find themselves winless in five as they head over to the bet365 Stadium, and in recent weeks the manager has experimented with a back four and a back five, with neither managing to get them back to winning ways.

There are also injury concerns for the likes of Barry Bannan, Anthony Musaba and Michael Ihiekwe, all of whome are ‘question marks’ for the game against the Potters, and at this stage of the season it remains to be seen whether Röhl would want to risk making anything worse considering the Owls can’t really achieve anything more than a mid-table finish now.

He’s made it clear that he and his side still want to win, though, so there aren’t expected to be any charity decisions handed out to players. With that in mind, is this the strongest Wednesday could go in Stoke?

There's no reason at all that Charles should relinquish his spot between the sticks for Wednesday. He's been good since he came in, and deserves to stay there.

1. Pierce Charles - GK

There's no reason at all that Charles should relinquish his spot between the sticks for Wednesday. He's been good since he came in, and deserves to stay there. | UGC

He injects some energy into the side with his work up and down the right side. They might need that away at Stoke.

2. Pol Valentin - RWB

He injects some energy into the side with his work up and down the right side. They might need that away at Stoke. | UGC

He's played both right back and right centre back this season, with if Ihiekwe isn't available then he he may be asked to move a bit more central.

3. Yan Valery - RCB

He's played both right back and right centre back this season, with if Ihiekwe isn't available then he he may be asked to move a bit more central. | UGC

If, as Röhl alluded to, 'Icky' isn't able to make this game, then Iorfa is the obvious choice in the centre of the backline.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

If, as Röhl alluded to, 'Icky' isn't able to make this game, then Iorfa is the obvious choice in the centre of the backline. | UGC

