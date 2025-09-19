An important return and no-brainers - A predicted Sheffield Wednesday XI for Portsmouth clash

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Football Journalist

Published 19th Sep 2025, 07:00 BST

Sheffield Wednesday return to Championship action this weekend, and wholesale changes are expected in Henrik Pedersen’s XI.

The Owls were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after a young side lost by a single goal to Grimsby Town, and we’re likely to see 10 different players start the game at Fratton Park this weekend as Wednesday’s wait for a first league win of the season continues down south.

Wednesday have fresh injury concerns as Olaf Kobacki and Reece Johnson are ruled out of the tie after picking up knocks a few days ago, but green lights have been given to the likes of Harry Amass and Bailey Cadamarteri. Henrik Pedersen isn’t entirely flush for options, so there are only so many tweaks he can make in terms of the senior side - so you’d expect it to be a similar to the one that started against Bristol City last weekend.

Here’s how we think the Owls could line up on Saturday:

He's the only available senior goalkeeper, so Horvath will be the one starting between the sticks this weekend.

1. Ethan Horvath - GK

He's the only available senior goalkeeper, so Horvath will be the one starting between the sticks this weekend. | UGC

Photo Sales
As mentioned in previous weeks, Valery and Palmer are pretty interchangeable at right wingback and right centre back - but the Tunisian is probably a better attacking option.

2. Yan Valery - RWB

As mentioned in previous weeks, Valery and Palmer are pretty interchangeable at right wingback and right centre back - but the Tunisian is probably a better attacking option. | UGC

Photo Sales
An experienced head in the backline wouldn't go amiss as the Owls look to try and keep a clean sheet at Fratton Park.

3. Liam Palmer - RCB

An experienced head in the backline wouldn't go amiss as the Owls look to try and keep a clean sheet at Fratton Park. | UGC

Photo Sales
The big man is likely to be at the heart of the Wednesday defence as they take to the field in Portsmouth.

4. Dominic Iorfa - CB

The big man is likely to be at the heart of the Wednesday defence as they take to the field in Portsmouth. | UGC

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:PortsmouthFratton Park
News you can trust since 1887
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice