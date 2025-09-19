The Owls were knocked out of the Carabao Cup in midweek after a young side lost by a single goal to Grimsby Town, and we’re likely to see 10 different players start the game at Fratton Park this weekend as Wednesday’s wait for a first league win of the season continues down south.

Wednesday have fresh injury concerns as Olaf Kobacki and Reece Johnson are ruled out of the tie after picking up knocks a few days ago, but green lights have been given to the likes of Harry Amass and Bailey Cadamarteri. Henrik Pedersen isn’t entirely flush for options, so there are only so many tweaks he can make in terms of the senior side - so you’d expect it to be a similar to the one that started against Bristol City last weekend.