Big calls revealed as Sheffield Wednesday XI for Hull City is confirmed

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 5th Apr 2025, 14:03 BST
Sheffield Wednesday take on Hull City this afternoon, and Danny Röhl’s XI for the clash has now been revealed.

The buildup to Wednesday’s game with the Tigers has been overshadowed by the ongoing financial issues at the club, with Dejphon Chansiri not paying the players on time - something that could result in a three-window transfer ban if not sorted by Monday.

But a game of football still has to be played this weekend, with Röhl hoping to finally end the fans’ long wait for a win at Hillsborough. He said that he had some tough decisions to make after the poor first half showing at Cardiff City, and he’s not been afraid to make changes.

Pierce Charles has kept his place between the sticks, but there’s a first start since injury for Akin Famewo in defence, and Shea Charles returns as well. Marvin Johnson and Svante Ingelsson are also in the starting side.

On the bench there are boosts in the form of Yan Valery and Stuart Armstrong, while Iké Ugbo is back in the mix.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Charles, Valentin, Ihiekwe, Famewo, Johnson, Ingelsson, Charles, Bannan, Gassama, Windass, Smith

Hull XI: Pandur, Coyle, Egan, Hughes, McLoughlin, Slater, Puerta, Gephardt, Kamara, Pedro, Joseph

