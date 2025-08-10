Sheffield Wednesday’s first starting XI of the season has been confirmed as they take on Leicester City in the Championship.

Wednesday have named a number of youngsters in their squad to take on Leicester, with Pierce Charles and Gabriel Otegbayo both making the starting XI, while academy graduates such as Logan Stretch, Reece Johnson, Gui Siqueira, Sean Fusire, Rio Shipston and Bruno Fernandes have all made the bench.

Henrik Pedersen has decided to hand Bailey Cadamarteri a starting berth ahead of Ike Ugbo, while Barry Bannan - on the back of his registration - has been named in the side as captain. Liam Palmer, meanwhile, makes his 463rd appearance exactly 15 years to the day since his Owls debut against Bury in 2010.

And things got off to a very surprising start, with Nathaniel Chalobah poping up in the box to give the visitors a shock lead:

A moment of glory for Nathaniel Chalobah and Sheffield Wednesday! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/4pe1PMVl0P — Sky Sports Football (@SkyFootball) August 10, 2025

Sheffield Wednesday’s XI v Leicester City

Wednesday: Charles, Valery, Palmer, Iorfa, Otegbayo, Lowe, Chalobah, Ingelsson, Bannan, Lowe, Cadamarteri

Leicester: Stolarczyk, Justin, Okoli, Vestergaard, Thomas, El Khannouss, Skipp, Soumare, Fatawu, Mavididi, Ayew

