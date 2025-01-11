Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl has rung the changes in Sheffield Wednesday’s XI to face Coventry City this evening.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The Owls and the Sky Blues are familiar acquaintances these days having faced each other numerous times over the last few years - including twice in this very same competition last season. But things have changed a lot since then.

Röhl said before the game that he wouldn’t be gifting any starts to his players after what was a very busy festive schedule, but he has handed chances to a handful of players who haven’t had too much game time this season - and left out James Beadle altogether. Max Lowe has been named as captain, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass named as part of the possible cavalry on the bench.

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Bernard, M. Lowe, Chalobah, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Musaba, Gassama, Ugbo

Coventry XI: Dovin, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Kitching, Dasilva, Allen, Torp, Rudoni, Simms, Thomas-Asante.