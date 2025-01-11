Sheffield Wednesday XI for Coventry City sees interesting changes - key man left out completely
The Owls and the Sky Blues are familiar acquaintances these days having faced each other numerous times over the last few years - including twice in this very same competition last season. But things have changed a lot since then.
Röhl said before the game that he wouldn’t be gifting any starts to his players after what was a very busy festive schedule, but he has handed chances to a handful of players who haven’t had too much game time this season - and left out James Beadle altogether. Max Lowe has been named as captain, with Barry Bannan and Josh Windass named as part of the possible cavalry on the bench.
Here’s how the two teams line up -
Wednesday XI: P. Charles, Valery, Otegbayo, Bernard, M. Lowe, Chalobah, S. Charles, Ingelsson, Musaba, Gassama, Ugbo
Coventry XI: Dovin, Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Kitching, Dasilva, Allen, Torp, Rudoni, Simms, Thomas-Asante.
