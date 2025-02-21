Danny Röhl has confirmed his Sheffield Wednesday XI as the Owls look to end Burnley’s long streak without conceding a goal.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Wednesday don’t have a great record against the teams above them in the Championship so far this season, and they’ll need to be at their very best if they’re to get something out of this evening’s tie at Turf Moor.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Plenty of Röhl’s choices for tonight’s game were very much expected, but he’s once again opted to change his man up top as Michael Smith comes in to replace Iké Ugbo as the man leading the line. Barry Bannan, a slight injury doubt prior to the game, keeps his place in midfield, and Josh Windass returns to the starting XI.

On the bench, meanwhile, there’s a place for Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, as he hopes to make his Owls debut, with the club’s most recent signing desperate to get going for his new club.

Here’s how the two teams line up:

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, M Lowe, Johnson, S Charles, Bannan, Armstrong, Windass, Gassama, Smith

Burnley XI: Trafford, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Anthony, Roberts, Flemming, Edwards, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Laurent