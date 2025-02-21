Sheffield Wednesday XI for Burnley confirmed - new signing could get Turf Moor runout
Wednesday don’t have a great record against the teams above them in the Championship so far this season, and they’ll need to be at their very best if they’re to get something out of this evening’s tie at Turf Moor.
Plenty of Röhl’s choices for tonight’s game were very much expected, but he’s once again opted to change his man up top as Michael Smith comes in to replace Iké Ugbo as the man leading the line. Barry Bannan, a slight injury doubt prior to the game, keeps his place in midfield, and Josh Windass returns to the starting XI.
On the bench, meanwhile, there’s a place for Japanese defender, Ryo Hatsuse, as he hopes to make his Owls debut, with the club’s most recent signing desperate to get going for his new club.
Here’s how the two teams line up:
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Ihiekwe, M Lowe, Johnson, S Charles, Bannan, Armstrong, Windass, Gassama, Smith
Burnley XI: Trafford, Esteve, Egan-Riley, Anthony, Roberts, Flemming, Edwards, Pires, Cullen, Hannibal, Laurent
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.