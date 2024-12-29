Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday’s Josh Windass got his 100th career goal against Preston North End, but the Owls weren’t level for long.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Nathaniel Chalobah was handed his first Championship start for Sheffield Wednesday as they took on Preston North End this afternoon... The Owls midfielder has had a tough time of it at Hillsborough since his arrival over the summer, battling injuries before making his return in the 2-1 win away at Derby County.

Now, after some impressive cameos, Danny Röhl has taken the decision to hand him a starting berth at Deepdale, with the former Chelsea man one of a handful of changes that have been made from the XI that took on Middlesbrough on Boxing Day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wednesday fell behind in the first half after a goal from Emil Riis, but Windass was on hand in the second half with an exceptional finish to get things back to 1-1. Sadly it didn’t last long as Preston made it 2-1 from the spot, but the equaliser is definitely worth watching again:

Here’s how the two teams line up -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valentin, Valery, Iorfa, M Lowe, Johnson, Chalobah, S Charles, Bannan, Windass, Smith

Preston XI: Woodman, Whatmough, Keane, McCann, Riis, Storey, Hughes, Greenwood, Thordarson, Kesler-Hayden, Bowler