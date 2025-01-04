Watch dramatic late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday against Millwall

Joe Crann
By Joe Crann

Sheffield Wednesday journalist

Published 4th Jan 2025, 14:02 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday are level against Millwall after a late goal from Gabriel Otegbayo.

Things went pretty well for the Owls last time out as they secured a 4-2 victory over Derby County in their first game of the year, and it was a game in which Josh Windass scored one of the most memorable goals in S6 history - now they’ll be out to build on that result against the Lions.

Danny Röhl was likely to have decisions to make as he looks to handle the rigours of a very busy festive schedule, and he has opted to make changes to the side that started against the Rams - with Marvin Johnson missing out completely and Svante Ingelsson and Nathaniel Chalobah dropping to the bench. Anthony Musaba, after his goal a few days ago, is handed a start.

And the Owls got off to the perfect start thanks to this strike from Yan Valery:

Millwall turned things around to take the lead, but Otegbayo slotted home from close range to equalise late on...

Here’s how the two teams line up today -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, S. Charles, Bannan, Musaba, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo

Millwall XI: Jensen, Wallace, Tanganga, Azeez, Bryan, Leonard, Saville, De Norre, Esse, Ivanovic, Honeyman

