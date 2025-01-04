Watch dramatic late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday against Millwall

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

Sheffield Wednesday are level against Millwall after a late goal from Gabriel Otegbayo.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Things went pretty well for the Owls last time out as they secured a 4-2 victory over Derby County in their first game of the year, and it was a game in which Josh Windass scored one of the most memorable goals in S6 history - now they’ll be out to build on that result against the Lions.

Danny Röhl was likely to have decisions to make as he looks to handle the rigours of a very busy festive schedule, and he has opted to make changes to the side that started against the Rams - with Marvin Johnson missing out completely and Svante Ingelsson and Nathaniel Chalobah dropping to the bench. Anthony Musaba, after his goal a few days ago, is handed a start.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

And the Owls got off to the perfect start thanks to this strike from Yan Valery:

Millwall turned things around to take the lead, but Otegbayo slotted home from close range to equalise late on...

Here’s how the two teams line up today -

Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, S. Charles, Bannan, Musaba, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo

Millwall XI: Jensen, Wallace, Tanganga, Azeez, Bryan, Leonard, Saville, De Norre, Esse, Ivanovic, Honeyman