Watch dramatic late equaliser for Sheffield Wednesday against Millwall
Things went pretty well for the Owls last time out as they secured a 4-2 victory over Derby County in their first game of the year, and it was a game in which Josh Windass scored one of the most memorable goals in S6 history - now they’ll be out to build on that result against the Lions.
Danny Röhl was likely to have decisions to make as he looks to handle the rigours of a very busy festive schedule, and he has opted to make changes to the side that started against the Rams - with Marvin Johnson missing out completely and Svante Ingelsson and Nathaniel Chalobah dropping to the bench. Anthony Musaba, after his goal a few days ago, is handed a start.
And the Owls got off to the perfect start thanks to this strike from Yan Valery:
Millwall turned things around to take the lead, but Otegbayo slotted home from close range to equalise late on...
Here’s how the two teams line up today -
Wednesday XI: Beadle, Valery, Iorfa, Bernard, M. Lowe, S. Charles, Bannan, Musaba, Gassama, Windass, Ugbo
Millwall XI: Jensen, Wallace, Tanganga, Azeez, Bryan, Leonard, Saville, De Norre, Esse, Ivanovic, Honeyman
