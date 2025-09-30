Defender passed fit after injury concerns as Sheffield Wednesday XI for Birmingham City is revealed
Wednesday are two games unbeaten as they prepare to face off with the Blues at St. Andrews, beating Portsmouth and drawing with Queens Park Rangers in their last two matches. The quick turnover since the latter led to question marks over whether Henrik Pedersen would make changes to his side for this evening’s encounter
Owls defender, Ernie Weaver, was forced off during the 1-1 against QPR over the weekend, but has been passed fit for tonight and starts in the backline once again, while there’s a return to the XI for Jamal Lowe up front as he comes in to replace George Brown. Brown drops to a very young bench that sees Ike Igbo as the only player over the age of 22.
Here’s how they line up -
Birmingham City vs Sheffield Wednesday
Wednesday XI: Horvath, Valery, Weaver, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Amass, Palmer, Ingelsson, Bannan, J. Lowe, Cadamarteri
Birmingham XI: Allsop, Osayi-Samuel, Klarer, Cashin, Cochrane, Tomoki, Doyle, Roberts, Stansfield, Gray, Kyogo
