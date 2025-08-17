Only around 1,300 Sheffield Wednesday fans will get the chance to make the trip to Wrexham next weekend, a trip that people have waited a long time for.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Many supporters won’t have even been born the last time that the Owls played at the Racecourse, with that fixture taking place back in 2004 when Steve MacLean, Chris Brunt and Adam Proudlock were on the scoresheet in a 3-0 victory, and a lot has changed in the time that’s passed since.

On Saturday the two teams will face off for the first time in over two decades, and Wednesdayites are expected to sell out their allocation in Wales - just like they did at Leicester City on the opening day. For plenty it will be an opportunity to knock a new ground off their list.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

How many tickets have Sheffield Wednesday got at Wrexham?

The club said, “The Owls travel to Wrexham on Saturday 23rd August (3:00pm) in the Sky Bet Championship and ticket details are as follows: SWFC have been allocated 1,293 tickets for this fixture.

“This fixture is all-ticket, with away supporters using digital tickets only. Following your purchase, you will be sent a PDF with a confirmation email. Upon entry, the PDF can either be shown on your phone or printed on A4 paper.”

Tickets go on sale for season ticket holders with 800 or more ticket priority points tomorrow morning at 9am, with general sale only beginning on Friday at the same time - however it’s unlikely they’ll make it that far.

For both sides it will offer an opprortunity to get their first point(s) on the board this season after a difficult start, but the home side will be favourites amid the chaos at Hillsborough, despite having only just been promoted back into the second tier of English football.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join