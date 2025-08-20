Wrexham have confirmed that they’ll be without Josh Windass when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday, but he’s not the only one.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Windass will have been hoping for a bit of a Wednesday reunion this coming weekend as the Owls travel to the Racecourse Ground, however a hamstring injury has ruled him out of action for a few weeks, news that was described as a ‘blow’ for the Red Dragons manager, Phil Parkinson.

But the attacker is one of several Wrexham players who are unavailable for selection for their upcoming fixture, with several still out of action for a while.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wrexham’s injury concerns

Ollie Rathbone, Liberato Cacace, Jay Rodriguez, George Thomason and Andy Cannon are all also sidelined with various ailments, but their boss, Parkinson believes that they’ll be able to cope, citing their squad depth as an important factor for the campaign ahead.

"George is making progress and Libby's making good progress," Parkinson told the media ahead of the game against the Owls. "Obviously Jay and Andy are longer term... We've had a bit of disruption but it's the same at other clubs.

"It's just making make sure we don't get too down about that and deal with it because we've got good players ready to step in. The depth of the squad is key."

Even with those missing, the Welsh side aren’t short of quality. Nathan Broadhead has been brought in, as has Lewis O’Brien, and they have plenty of experience with the likes of Conor Coady, Ryan Hardie and Kieffer Moore as well. With Pierce Charles, Wednesday’s only goalkeeper with senior minutes, out with an injury, the men in red will sense a big opportunity to get their first Championship points on the board.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Owls also have Nathaniel Chalobah out injured after he was forced off on the opening day, but there aren’t yet any further concerns on top of the two previously mentioned.

The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join