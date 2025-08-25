The game itself was a cracker as Kieffer Moore (x2), Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri all got on the scoresheet in a four-goal thriller that saw the teams share the spoils at the Racecourse Ground. But before the game much talk had been around the ‘black and gold until it’s sold’ stance from the away fans, and the hosts’ owner, Rob McElhenney, came to the party by announcing that profits from the sale of their gold shirt of 2024/25 would go to the SWFC Supporters’ Trust.

So by the time the game got underway in Wales there was quite literally black and gold everywhere, both in the home and away ends of the stadium, while a big banner was hung up at the back of the Wednesdayites as they once again made their feelings clear on Chansiri’s time at the helm.

Take a look at some brilliant photos from the afternoon in the gallery below, and see if you can spot anyone you know:

1 . Fans prior to Sheffield Wednesday's hard-fought point away at Wrexham Steve Ellis Photo Sales

2 . Fans prior to Sheffield Wednesday's hard-fought point away at Wrexham Steve Ellis Photo Sales

3 . Fans prior to Sheffield Wednesday's hard-fought point away at Wrexham Getty Images Photo Sales