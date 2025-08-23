Sheffield Wednesday are back level against Wrexham after goals from Barry Bannan and Bailey Cadamarteri.

Neither side has managed to pick up a point in their first two games of the Championship season, but will be desperate to change that in Wales this afternoon. There will be no Josh Windass reunion after he picked up an injury this month, but the Red Dragons still have plenty of firepower that could hurt the Owls.

Ethan Horvath, the day after joining the club, is straight into the thick of things after being named as a starter for the game, while Ike Ugbo has been given his first league start of the season as well. Liam Palmer will make his 466th appearance, going fifth outright on the club’s list of all-time appearance-makers, while Barry Bannan’s start takes him to 450 outings for the club.

Meanwhile, on the bench there’s been a big decision as 16-year-old Will Grainger gets the nod in a young list of substitutes. It could be a big day for him.

It was a rough first half for the Owls as Kieffer Moore gave the hosts a 2-0 lead, but the second half has been better and Bannan has a goal back:

And then Cadmarteri did this!

This is how the two teams look this afternoon...

Wrexham vs Sheffield Wednesday line-ups

Wednesday XI - Horvath, Valery, Iorfa, M. Lowe, Palmer, Kobacki, Ingelsson, Bannan, McNeill, Cadamarteri, Ugbo

Wrexham XI - Ward, Cleworth, Coady, Brunt, Longman, Dobson, James, O’Brien, McClean, Broadhead, Moore

