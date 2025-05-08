Remembering Sheffield Wednesday's World War II heroes as VE Day comes to a close
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
May 8th 2025 marked 80 years since VE Day, the day that saw Britain and the allied forces formally accept Nazi Germany's unconditional surrender after almost six years of war across the globe. It was a monumental step en route to victory, with the conflict finally coming to an end a few months’ later on September 2nd 1945.
As with so many other football clubs, a number of Wednesday men fought and died for their country between 1939 and 1945, and here we look back in tribute in honour of their service...
Sheffield Wednesday’s World War II heroes:
Walter Aveyard – Army (Burma)
Keith Bannister – Royal Air Force
Jim Briscoe – Royal Navy
Tom Brolly – Army
Alan Brown (manager) – Royal Air Force
Horace Burrows – Sherwood Foresters Regiment
Ted Catlin - Army
Bob Curry - Army
Norman Curtis - Army
Allenby Driver – Army Royal Artillery Home
George Drury - RAF
Derwick Goodfellow – Royal Marines
Johnny Jordan – RAF, flew Spitfires in Battle of Britain
Vin Kenny – Royal Engineers, involved in Normandy Landings
Eddie Kilshaw – RAF
William Knox (trainer) – RAF
Maurice Lindley (coach) – Royal Artillery
Arnold Lowes – Royal Artillery
Matt MacKenzie – RAF (Lancaster Bombers)
Albert Morton – Army
Frank Moss – Navy
Edgar Packard - Army
Eddie Quigley – Royal Navy
David Russell – RAF
Ernest Scholfield - RAF
Frank Synn – Navy
Alan Smith - RAF
Tom Smith – Army
Roy Smith – RAMC
Jackie Thompson – Navy
Ronnie Thompson - RAF
Cyril Walker – RAF
Fred Walker – Army
Tommy Ward - Navy
Harry Ware – Army
Arnie Webster - Army
Frank Westlake – RAF
Doug Witcomb - RAF
Dennis Woodhead - RAF
Thank you to Jason Dickinson, Sheffield Wednesday historian, for his detailed list of the Owls WWII veterans.
The Star has a dedicated Sheffield Wednesday WhatsApp Channel to bring the latest news, analysis and team & injury updates direct to your phone. Simply click here to join
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.