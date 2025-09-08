It looked like Sheffield Wednesday’s Yan Valery would have to wait to have his World Cup dream confirmed with Tunisia.

A draw would have taken them a step closer, though wouldn’t have been enough to see them qualify, and that looked to be the way things were heading as the Eagles of Carthage headed into stoppage time away from against Equatorial Guinea.

But there was still a twist to come in Malabo, and and it started with some fantastic pressure from Firas Chaouat, a second half substitute, who forced the defender into a mistake before bounding towards goal as the 94th minute approached. He could’ve shot, but instead rolled it to his left where Mohamed Ali Ben Romdhane was approaching. All the Al Ahly man had to do was roll it into an empty net, and he did just that - booking the Tunisian’s spot at World Cup 2026.

Joy for Yan Valery and Tunisia

It was another 90 minutes in the bank for the 26-year-old full back, who was making his 12th appearance at international level, and Henrik Pedersen will have breathed a sigh of relief as he escaped the tie unscathed.

Valery is likely to return to the international stage in October when Tunisia finish off their World Cup qualifiers, however Sami Trabelsi may look to make changes considering that they’ve already qualified - and with the African Cup of Nations coming up in December.

Wednesday haven’t had a player at a World Cup since 1994, where John Sheridan and Roland Nilsson turned out for the Republic of Ireland and Sweden respectively - coincidentally also in the USA. The closest SWFC have come in the 20 years since then was Scott Carson’s selection for the 2006 edition of the tournament after his loan at Hillsborough had come to an end.

Fans will no doubt be hoping that they’ll have at least one player to cheer on in the US, Canada and Mexico next year, possibly even two if Bailey Cadamarteri and Jamaica can follow suit and make the cut. It’s been a long time coming.

