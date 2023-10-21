Sheffield Wednesday working on bringing in another ex-RB Leipzig coach

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Danny Röhl is well underway in crafting a new-look technical team at Hillsborough, and now it’s understood that he’s looking to bring in another from his days at RB Leipzig.

Since the German’s arrival at S6 as Xisco’s successor he has brought on board former Manchester United psychologist, Sascha Lense, as performance manager, as well as ex-Tottenham Hotspur and England man, Chris Powell, and long-term acquaintance, Henrik Pedersen, as assistant coaches.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Röhl said from the start that he was hoping to bring in three German coaches as well as a someone from the United Kingdom who has a better lay of the land, and it’s believed that the third German currently on their radar is former RB Leipzig youth coach, Nico Knaubel.

The 43-year-old spent years working with RB Leipzig II and elsewhere in the club’s youth setup, but for the last few years has been working as manager of FC Eilenburg in the NOFV-Oberliga Süd, the fifth tier of German football.

It remains to be seen at this stage what role Knaubel will take on in South Yorkshire if they do manage to get him on board, however it does still leave questions over the position as goalkeeper coach – a job currently being undertaken by youth coach and former player, Nicky Weaver.