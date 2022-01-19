That’s according to reports from the south coast, which have put the Owls in the driving seat to sign the 19-year-old England youth international despite interest from Championship trio Nottingham Forest, Swansea City and Cardiff City.

Roberts, a left-footed centre-back whose profile is largely in-line with one of the two ideal signings identified by Darren Moore and the Owls’ recruitment team, has featured on the bench in a number of Premier League matches for Brighton this season and has already chalked up five senior appearances for the club.

The Star reported last week that Moore’s working relationship with decision makers at the Sussex club had put the club in a good position in the Roberts pursuit.

Brighton and Hove Albion's Haydon Roberts (left) is a transfer target for Sheffield Wednesday.

Moore earned plaudits for his handling of Seagulls youngster Taylor Richards while at Doncaster Rovers last season and it is thought that his track record with young players has stood the club in good stead.

Wednesday are on the hunt for two defenders in this window; ideally one physical and experienced figure and a ball-playing left-sided defender. It is hoped Roberts can fill the latter spot.

Both Owls boss Moore and skipper Barry Bannan have expressed the requirement for defensive additions in January, with the club having battled a series of injury problems at the back all season.