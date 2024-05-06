Danny Rohl has had a huge impact at Sheffield Wednesday , but how does his win percentage compare to those of Owls bosses of the past? The Owls are safe and dry heading into the summer, securing Championship safety on the final day of the season.

Wednesday wouldn’t have wanted to leave it the final day, but after putting together a dreadful start to the season, safety felt like a huge achievement, and it would not have been possible without Rohl, who turned his Owls side around following his arrival in October. With that in mind, we have taken a look at the top 13 managers in Wednesday history when it coems to win percentage to see if Rohl features. Take a look below as we go from 1-13.