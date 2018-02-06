Sheffield Wednesday win appeal over Marco Matias' red card against Birmingham City

Sheffield Wednesday have received a welcome boost with the confirmation that Marco Matias’ red card, picked up in the weekend defeat to Birmingham City, has been rescinded.

The Owls forward will now be available for Saturday’s derby against Barnsley at Oakwell.

Matias was sent off by referee Scott Duncan after becoming involved in an altercation with Blues’ substitute Cohen Bramall, however there didn’t appear to be a clear reason why the Portuguese was punished.

Wednesday boss Jos Luhukay , who also saw Daniel Pudil red-carded in the defeat to Birmingham, said at the time: “I saw the referee go to the linesman, so I don’t know what the exact reason was. But I must respect that, and accept it. We will talk with our players, Marco, of course, and also with Daniel.

“Marco was totally disappointed at half-time, he was not on speaking terms. He was in shock that he had received the red card."