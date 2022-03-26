Sheffield Wednesday will have to keep a close eye on Cheltenham forward once linked with Owls

Alfie May, who worked with Moore at Doncaster Rovers and was fleetingly linked with a potential future move to Hillsborough in January, has scored 19 league goals this season – 22 in all competitions – and will have to be kept at close quarters by the Owls defence.

Asked about his May’s progress this season, Wednesday boss Moore said: “He has had an exceptional season. He is a good player and has got a good footballing head on him.

“He is a large part of why the club are sitting in mid-table, he’s played a huge part and looks like someone who is enjoying his football and really on top of his game.

Cheltenham forward Alfie May has been in excellent goalscoring form this season.

“I have worked with him previously and it is good to see what he is doing and it is no surprise that he has played a huge part in where Cheltenham are in the table.”

Enjoying their first season in the third tier since 2008/09, Michael Duff’s side are sat comfortably in midtable.

This afternoon’s clash will be the Robins’ first at Hillsborough and by Duff’s own admission will act as a landmark fixture in a successful few years for the club.

“There has been clear progression with the club,” Moore said.

“They have secured their status in League One and have shown really good signs. They have come with a real style of play and credit Michael Duff for the way he sets his teams up. They play football in the right way and carry a goal threat.

“You have to work hard against them and credit to them as a football club for their progression in terms of the league table. I'm sure they are looking at it thinking with seven or eight games to go that they don't want it to stop there.