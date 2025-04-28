Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Sheffield Wednesday youngster, Will Grainger, is having quite the 2024/25 campaign in blue and white.

The 16-year-old attacker has climbed his way up the youth ranks at Middlewood Road, and this year has formed a remarkable partnership with follow Owl talent, Caelan-Kole Cadamarteri.

Grainger, who has turned out for the U21s and trained with the senior side this year, has managed to score 27 goals and claim 19 assists for club and country over the course of the campaign, and his assist in the 3-2 win for the U18s over the weekend took him to 14 – more than any other player in Andy Sharp’s side.

Wednesday have long since noted the teenager’s ability, and he was one of a handful that were offered an early scholarship deal, but The Star understands that – at the time of writing – that has still not been signed.

Will Grainger is one to watch at Sheffield Wednesday

Andy Holdsworth’s U21s took to the field at Hillsborough this afternoon as they played host to Ipswich Town, and young Grainger was named on the bench, further proof of his impressive development for a player so young, with the side going on to lose 3-1.

Like with Cadamarteri, a number of clubs are believed to be keeping a very close eye on the Welsh youth international, and Wednesday will no doubt be hoping to make sure that they at least get his immediate future sorted as soon as possible.

Grainger can only sign professional deal in November when he turns 17, but Wednesday can offer a version of a pre-contract if they so wish – if only to show to the player that they’re serious about his future.

For now, though, the talented teen will be focused on aiding the U18s in their quest to win the Professional Development League title after a barnstorming end to the season saw them finish in the top two. They play their final league game on May 3rd before heading into the championship play-offs.