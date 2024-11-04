Danny Röhl will not be distracted by Sheffield Wednesday being under a transfer embargo and has expressed his confidence that the club will step out of it in due course.

Sign up to our Sheffield Wednesday newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to The Star, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It became clear on Thursday that a delayed HMRC payment prompted the EFL to place Wednesday under embargo, which means they cannot sign new players without special dispensation from the authority. The embargo provides no immediate material problem for the club as they are outside of a transfer window and in the hours after the news became public, a club spokesperson said in a statement released to The Star that the problem had arisen from a cashflow issue and that they expected the situation to be resolved ‘imminently’.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Speaking after a shock 6-2 defeat to Watford on Saturday, Röhl made clear he will not be distracted by any off-field goings-on and that he has been assured by club hierarchy along similar lines to that of the statement - that the payment will be made soon and the embargo lifted.

“We made the statement from the club's side, we will find solutions and then we can keep going hopefully,” he said. “For me it is more important now to prepare my team for the next opponent, it is a difficult one, we know this.”

The statement released to media by a club spokesperson on Thursday evening read: “Sheffield Wednesday can confirm a current EFL embargo which we are seeking to resolve at the earliest possible opportunity. This is a temporary issue and a consequence of significant and as yet unpaid sums of money owed to the chairman which in turn has impacted on the club’s immediate cashflow. We expect this situation to be finalised imminently, at which point the embargo will be lifted.”

The nature of the defeat to Watford left Röhl ‘shocked and disappointed’ as a strong first half performance sent Wednesday into the break as strong favourites. A chaotic second half saw the Hornets dominate and score five times - including two penalties - as their first six shots on target resulted in goals. The Owls have a quicksharp opportunity to bounce back when Norwich City arrive at Hillsborough on Tuesday, before the small matter of a Sheffield derby on Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A frustrated Röhl continued: “This is our team at the moment, always the chance to go and make the next step and then we get a setback. It is the journey we are on at the moment, maybe you think you come into it but it is about being hard-working. You come back to reality and we will work hard, be a unit and give the basics so what we do is right. No mistakes, today when I compare all those things we never before had so many easy situations against us. This is hard to take.”