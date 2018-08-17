Sheffield Wednesday: Why scoring against Sunderland was a sweet moment for Adam Reach

Adam Reach said it was "nice" to get on the scoresheet and dump Sunderland out of the Carabao Cup.

The versatile Owls star headed in Barry Bannan's pinpoint cross in the 79th minute to seal a 2-0 victory for Jos Luhukay's team at the Stadium of Light last night.

Ex-Middlesbrough youngster Reach grew up as a Newcastle United fan.

Speaking to Sky Sports, the 25-year-old said: "As a Geordie, it is always nice to come here and win.

"It was nice to get the goal but the most important thing is the team won and we can all take confidence from this now."

Reach grabbed the Owls' second goal at the Stadium of Light.

Reach is urging Wednesday to kick on following their first win of the campaign.

"We have got a very tough game away at Brentford on Sunday and we didn't want to go into that without a win," he said. "It is nice to get the first win and hopefully we can capitalise on that."

Midfield playmaker Bannan ran the show against Sunderland and was named man of the match.

The Scotland international said: "I'm enjoying my football.

"I had a bad spell last year where I was out for four months.

"I have enjoyed being back out there. I love this club and the boys who are here.

"It was good to get a win (against Sunderland) and hopefully we can build on it on Sunday."

Wednesday will welcome Premier League new boys Wolverhampton Wanderers to Hillsborough in the second round of the competition the week beginning August 27.

"It will be a good game but we are concentrating, first and foremost, on Sunday," said Bannan. "Brentford is a big game.

"We don't want to look too far ahead but it is good to be in the hat."

