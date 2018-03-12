Sheffield Wednesday: Why Owls owner feels Jos Luhukay is the right man to reverse the club’s fortunes

Dejphon Chansiri has hit back at critics who have suggested he appointed Jos Luhukay as Wednesday’s manager because he was a cheap option.

More than two months have passed since Thai businessman Chansiri unveiled Luhukay, pictured below, as the Owls’ new boss.

The Dutchman, little-known in this country, succeeded Carlos Carvalhal at the helm, having been out of work since September 2016.

But Luhukay has struggled to turn around the club’s fortunes and win over Wednesday’s fan-base.

The Owls, missing a host of players through injury, are in 17th position, one place lower than when Luhukay took over the reins. The former Hertha Berlina, VFB Stuttgart and Borussia Monchengladbach has masterminded just one league victory in 11 attempts.

Speaking at the recent Steering Group meeting, Chansiri said the club interviewed a number of high calibre candidates for the job but was impressed by Luhukay’s track record.

“I told my advisors what type of manager I wanted,” said the chairman. “Everyone interviewed was very good but I felt Jos was the best for our team.

“If you look at his experience and history, he has a good record. My son told me that some people say I recruited Jos because he was cheap. Jos was more expensive than Carlos [Carvalhal].

“Jos has a good record, good discipline and that’s what we need. We need someone to change the mentality of the players.”

Luhukay will be searching for his first away win in charge of Wednesday when he takes his side to 13th-placed Leeds United this weekend.