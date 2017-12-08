Sheffield Wednesday: Why Norwich City are refusing to underestimate Owls

Norwich City boss Daniel Farke has warned his side to expect a tough battle when they welcome Sheffield Wednesday to Carrow Road tomorrow night, kick-off 5:30pm.

Although the Owls have dropped to 12th in the Championship after drawing their last four matches, Farke is refusing to take the Owls lightly.

The German said: “I thought they were 100 per cent candidates for promotion, and they’ve been in the play-offs for the last two years. They have experienced lads and an experienced coach, with a lot of money to spend too.

“They are on a good run now with seven games unbeaten. But every team is close together in the Championship, so every team can win each game. It’s just important for us to get a result.

“We have to be respectful of their squad, but we are desperate to change our momentum and we are looking forward to it.”

The pressure is mounting on Farke after a seven-match winless run.

“When you work in the game long enough, you learn that the most difficult win is the one to end a tough run,” said Farke. “You have to force a result and sometimes it helps to have an ugly win as that gives self-confidence.

“We all know we were pretty close to turning the momentum in Cardiff because we were dominating the game, and right now we have to force a result.

“We improved in many topics in the last games, but it’s all about results in football. And the only way you get good results is by working hard, and I just have compliments for the lads because they have a brilliant working attitude.

They have such a good togetherness that I’m desperate to bring success to these players and our supporters. It’s what our supporters deserve and what the lads deserve.”

James Husband and Steven Naismith are ruled out of Saturday’s televised encounter but Marley Watkins could feature after recovering from an injury.

Alex Tettey (calf) and Jamal Lewis (knee) are nearing a return.

As for the Owls, full-back Jack Hunt and Steven Fletcher are big doubts.

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal said: “It’s possible they can recover for Saturday but we will see.”

