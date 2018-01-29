Sheffield Wednesday: Why new Owls recruit Joey Pelupessy will be a big hit in the Championship

Manager Jos Luhukay is confident new Owls signing Joey Pelupessy will quickly adapt to the rigours of the Championship.

Pelupessy, recruited for around £500,000 from Dutch Eredivisie side Heracles Almelo earlier this month, made his Wednesday debut in their FA Cup triumph over Reading.

Midfielder Joey Pelupessy

Luhukay claimed Pelupessy had a “few problems in the first half” but felt he and the team improved after he switched formation in the second period.

And the 24-year-old midfielder is expected to keep his place in the starting eleven for tomorrow’s duel with eighth-placed Middlesbrough at the Riverside Stadium.

“I think Joey is getting better every day in training and he will get better with every game,” Luhukay told The Star.

“I have trust in Joey. He is going in a good direction.

“There are some players who maybe need a couple of weeks or months (to adapt) but I think Joey has a lot of experience. He’s a young age and captained his last club.

“I think his character helps him integrate very fast. It’s why he can play in the next weeks that we have the games.”

