Sheffield Wednesday: Why Marco Matias ‘deserved to play’ in Hull City thriller

Head coach Carlos Carvalhal has defended his decision to hand a rare start to Wednesday forward Marco Matias against Hull City.

Matias made a surprise return to the Owls line-up in Saturday’s controversial 2-2 draw with the Tigers at Hillsborough.

It was Matias’s first start of the campaign and only his sixth outing this calendar year.

But the 28-year-old struggled to make an impact on the right hand side of midfield and was withdrawn at half-time.

Carvalhal told The Star: “He deserved to play because he has been training really well.

“Marco is a nice guy. He almost played in the last game if we had decided to play 4-3-3. But when we decided to play 4-4-2, that’s why he didn’t play.

“But he deserved a lot to play (on Saturday).

“It wasn’t easy for Marco. The game was not easy for him in the first half. They closed the spaces, so when the opposition are very compact we have to use a different approach. We had difficulties trying to achieve different spaces.”

Matias and Jacob Butterfield made way at the interval, with Kieran Lee and Jordan Rhodes introduced to beef up Wednesday’s shot-shy attack.

Carvalhal, who could be in trouble with the Football Association after being sent to the stands in the second half by referee Mike Jones, said: “We started to play with an attacking formation.

“We played Marco [Matias] on the right, [Adam] Reach on the left, two attackers and two offensive midfielders. Bannan and Butterfield are not defensive midfielders. They are offensive.

“We studied Hull, and they played different against us, dropping deep and closing the spaces.

“It was difficult for us, because they frustrated our dynamic. We did a very bad first half.

“We changed things with a Plan B. We played three strikers in attack, and played on the offensive in the second half.

“We scored two goals, hit the post, had a clear penalty, and then Hull went to our goal, they achieved their second goal.”

As for Wednesday’s Under-23s, Neil Thompson’s side suffered a shock 5-2 defeat at Crewe Alexandra today. Jack Stobbs and James Murphy were on target as the Owls slipped to their first loss in six matches.

*Gary Hooper has been included in the EFL’s team of the week after his second half double versus the Tigers. The striker is the Owls’ top-scorer, having bagged 11 goals in 21 appearances this term.

