Sheffield Wednesday: Why Lucas Joao is ‘a nightmare’ for George Boyd

Lucas Joao’s brilliant brace against Derby County brought into a focus a long-held question often pondered by team mate George Boyd.

Just how come he hasn’t played more?

Lucas Joao beats Derby's Curtis Davis.....Pic Steve Ellis

Joao has risen to become a prominent figure in the Owls side since Carlos Carvalhal left on Christmas Eve both under interim boss lee Bullen and permanent manager Jos Luhukay.

However, before that, the Portuguese had been on the periphery of the squad, very often not even getting a place on the bench.

The two goals on Tuesday night underlined what Joao is capable of - even if he hasn;t always shown it - and he is certainly what would be described as a ‘confidence player’.

Even taking that into account, Boyd admits it has been a surprise to him that the 24 year-old has not made more appearances for Wednesday.

Lucas Joao celebrates his first goal ......Pic Steve Ellis

“He’s a nightmare in training, you can’t get the ball off him,” laughed Boyd.

“His big legs, and he’s got unbelievable feet and the only surprise I’ve had since I’ve come here is that he’s not played more - especially under Carlos, but he’s a quality player and showing that at the minute.

“It’s great for a striker to kick on a keep scoring - Atdhe (Nuhiu) scored a couple recently and Jordan (Rhodes) will score goals at this level.”

While those goals will go Joao the world of good, Boyd admits the team display and result should lift the Owls generally after what has been a difficult period.

“We weren’t in massive trouble but it’s been a long time since we got a win,” he said.

“It will lift everyone around the place and we have a cup game to look forward to on Saturday.”

Boyd added: “It was a big win against, obviously, a very good side. They haven’t lost for a long time so it was a big morale-boost for us it’s been a while since we won a game.

“I thought the character and the will to win was massive. It was just about going out and pressing and getting the crowd behind us and when you press teams and get in people’s faces it lifts everyone. I thought that was the big difference; we pressed high and won the ball in their half.”