Wednesday boss Darren Moore confirmed in his pre-Accrington Stanley press conference that a team made up mainly of youngsters staged a runout designed to test the fitness of Josh Windass, who is nearing the end of a comeback from hamstring surgery.

The Star understands the match was played against a similarly youthful Sheffield United side.

Former Premier League winger Nathaniel Mendez-Laing, who is a free agent and has been training with the club for several weeks, also featured.

“We had another club in for an in-house game,” Moore told The Star. “The purpose was for Josh and for some of the younger boys really.

“When you have a void in the calendar you want to do these things really so we did that. It was just a run-out between two teams.

“Nathaniel played in the game. He came through unscathed, it was lovely that he wanted to play in the game, he wanted to blow off some cobwebs and he looked really good. We’re grateful he did play in the game.

“With regard to any decision to be made on him as yet there’s nothing I can really say but he did play a part in the game.”

Moore revealed that along with top scorer Lee Gregory, Windass could be passed fit to feature this weekend’s trip to Accrington Stanley having suffered the injury in a pre-season friendly against West Brom.

If selected, the former Rangers man would be returning to his old club in what would be his first involvement of the season. While it is hoped he would ignite a new fire in Wednesday’s attack, caution will be held to ensure his comeback is not fleeting.

Moore said: “To have someone of Josh’s ilk and quality back, let’s make no mistake, we’ve missed him and losing him on the eve of the season was a bitter blow for us.

“Having him back is wonderful. He has the power and the speed back, the detail is really good and it’s almost like a new signing in terms of having him back in the fray.