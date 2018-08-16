Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay will not complain about Owls' hectic fixture schedule

Manager Jos Luhukay is demanding his Owls side cope with their busy fixture schedule.

Wednesday play four times over the next 10 days, starting with a visit to Sunderland in the Carabao Cup first round tonight.

After tonight's televised duel, Luhukay's men go to Brentford on Sunday before a Hillsborough double-header with Millwall and Ipswich Town.

Speaking at his press briefing yesterday, Luhukay said: "I was a little bit surprised that the cup games are on Tuesday and we play Thursday.

"We have only two days recovery for the game on Sunday. It is very short but we must handle that. We must try to make the best of it.

"I will not use that (fixture schedule) as an excuse. We will go to Sunderland with a team who will try to win to get into the next round.

"Then, we must see for Sunday who is fit and can play with intensity against Brentford."

The Dutchman has hinted he will rest some of his senior stars and give game time to several of club's academy players this evening. Frederik Nielsen, Alex Hunt, Matt Penney and Fraser Preston are in contention to play.

"It is maybe possible that we have some young players in the squad but that is not news," said Luhukay, who will be without the services of Morgan Fox (back) and Lucas Joao (groin). "We have also in the last two weeks had four young players sat on the bench.

"Ash Baker played from the beginning (on Saturday) and Jordan [Thorniley] came on at half-time. Everyone knows that we give our young players a chance."

It has been a testing period for Luhukay. His side have accrued just one point from two Championship matches and he has been unable to add to his squad because the club are operating under a transfer embargo.

He said: "I have not had easy situations in the past but in the end there was progression, results and success.

“All the things that happen behind, we have no influence of that. All I can do with my team and staff is to try to build our basis in the training every day to get results and success. That's where must focus on.

"All the rest is not important directly. We can't change that. What we can change and what we must change is winning games to get into the next round of the cup."

