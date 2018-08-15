Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay likes Owls midfielder Joey Pelupessy

Manager Jos Luhukay has praised the contribution of 'team player' Joey Pelupessy to the Sheffield Wednesday cause.

With the Owls now under a transfer embargo, January arrival Pelupessy is the only signing fellow Dutchman Luhukay has made in his seven months in charge.

Joey Pelupessy plays against Wigan

The boss says the presence of the 25-year-old central midfielder frees up teammates to attack.

"For me, Joey is absolutely a team player. He plays for the team," Luhukay said. "He gives himself maybe not a lot of credits but from us (management) he gets a lot of credits.

"He plays in a position where he must always keep an eye on the defending. He must try to give the midfield balance and he must try to win balls for us.

Pelupessy has started both Championship matches this season, a 3-2 opening-day defeat at Wigan Athletic and last Saturday's 1-1 home draw with Hull City.

"His partner on the left side, Barry (Bannan), is a totally different player, so Joey also plays for Barry so Barry can play more offensively," Luhukay added.

"Joey is more of a defending midfielder. We are very happy with him."

Luhukay is planning to make changes when Wednesday face League One Sunderland at the Stadium of Light in the first round of the Carabao Cup tomorrow night.

