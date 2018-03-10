Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay has no regrets about taking on the Owls role

Owls boss Jos Luhukay insists he has no regrets about taking the Hillsborough job despite a difficult start to his reign.

Luhukay, a surprise choice to succeed Carlos Carvalhal, who left the club on Christmas Eve, has won a meagre seven points from his first 10 Championship matches as Wednesday manager.

And the Owls, currently lying in 17th position, return to action at home to fellow strugglers Bolton Wanderers today looking to avoid a sixth straight defeat in all competitions.

A lengthy injury list has deprived Luhukay of the services of a number of key players over the last two months, including Keiren Westwood, Sam Hutchinson, Barry Bannan, Kieran Lee, Gary Hooper and Fernando Forestieri.

But the Dutchman is refusing to panic and believes Wednesday possess enough quality to drag themselves away from the lower reaches of the division.

Luhukay told The Star: “I knew from the first day that it wasn’t an easy situation but it depends every day on the squad that you have, what you have to work with. I give my players 100 per cent support and I believe in them. We know also in the time that I am here, between 10 and 16 players have been unavailable.

“That makes the options you have not in the right way or the right direction. It is how it is and I give my players respect and support. That is why I can understand a little bit what situation we are in. We can only help ourselves to come out of this negative period.”

Bolton have already beaten the Owls twice this season, winning in the Carabao Cup second round in August and in the league in October. Should the Trotters prevail this afternoon, Phil Parkinson’s men will leapfrog Wednesday in the table.

He said: “Every game is important. But the situation we are in will not change after Saturday.

“We have 10 games to play, and in those games we can make a better situation in the league.

“It’s not only Saturday, but after Saturday.

“We must have focus and concentration.”

