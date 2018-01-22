Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay had a ‘good feeling’ about Owls youngster

He had never played in the Championship before and lined up in a makeshift three-man defence.

But Owls defender Jordan Thorniley acquitted himself well on debut in Saturday’s hard-fought draw with Cardiff City.

Thorniley, who spent time on loan at League Two side Accrington Stanley earlier this season, making 17 appearances in all competitions, was preferred to Frederik Nielsen and Connor O’Grady.

It was a tough choice for Wednesday manager Jos Luhukay but the 21-year-old, who came through the ranks at Everton, more than justified his selection.

Thorniley, a valuable member of the Under-23 side in recent years, was aggressive, strong in the air and steady in possession.

Luhukay told The Star: “I looked at who was doing well in training and I had a good feeling about Jordan. I think he showed me and everyone he is ready for the Championship. Jordan did a good job.”

Thorniley is cup-tied for Friday’s FA Cup fourth round encounter at home to Reading.

Captain Glenn Loovens is pushing for a first-team recall, having completed a two-match ban. Loovens was sent off for two bookable offences in Luhukay’s first match in charge away to Sheffield United.

The experienced Dutch defender, who partnered Daniel Pudil and Frederico Venancio in defence at Bramall Lane has been dismissed twice this term. His other red card came against Derby County last October.

