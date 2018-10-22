Sheffield Wednesday: Why Jos Luhukay does not fear losing Owls ace Adam Reach in January

Jos Luhukay has told The Star he does not fear the prospect of losing Sheffield Wednesday midfielder Adam Reach when the transfer window reopens.

One national newspaper claimed on Sunday that Premier League club Wolverhampton Wanderers are weighing up a January move for Reach.

Adam Reach has claimed five goals this season

It is understood Wolves are big admirers of the versatile Owls star and expressed an interest in him in August.

Reach, who can play in a number of positions, including left-back, left wing and in the middle of the park, has been in superb form for Wednesday this season. The 25-year-old, a £5m capture from Middlesbrough just over two years ago, is the Owls' joint leading marksman, having found the back of the net on five occasions. Three of Reach's goals have come in the last four outings.

Luhukay is not worried about Reach's future, pointing out that Reach is contracted to the Championship club until the summer of 2021.

"I have not heard or read (about the Reach interest], but I think it is not the moment [to be] afraid for that," said the Dutchman, whose Wednesday side take on Queens Park Rangers at Loftus Road tomorrow night.

More injury misfortune for Sam Winnall

"In January the transfer window opens, but also Adam's contract is long. So it is not so that Adam's contract is finished in the summer and we know now we must have the focus for the game against Queens Park Rangers and in January, or maybe the end of December, there comes maybe new speculation for when the transfer window is open.

"But now I think everyone is only with the focus to play good games and to play for themselves very well.

"And Adam is in fantastic form. He makes fantastic goals for us. I think Adam is happy and we are happy with his [contribution].

"When he makes goals, it is very important for us. The feeling is good so I'm not now thinking if he will maybe leave us in January. His contract is long.

"We will see what maybe then in January what is coming up to us."

Asked whether he expects top-flight interest in Reach in the New Year, Luhukay said: "For me it is difficult to say.

"I want to hold onto my best players, of course, and my important players. But it is also football, the more you are in the spotlight, the more goals you make, the more assists you make as an offensive player, it's normal that there may be interest from Premier League clubs.

"But when we have success, the player plays very well and in this case when Adam scores goals or gives assists, yeah, it is good for us, for the team, for Adam, and we will see what the future brings."

Sheffield Wednesday duo Kieran Lee and Gary Hooper expected to be out until January through injury